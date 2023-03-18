Abandoned suitcase – train service in Essen stopped

Essen.

Young people have left a suitcase in Essen Central Station. The train service was stopped. In the end, the suitcase turned out to be empty.

Train traffic at Essen main station was completely stopped for around an hour on Saturday afternoon because of an abandoned suitcase.

At 12.20 p.m., the video surveillance observed how two young people left a suitcase on platform 4, the federal police said when asked by the dpa. A patrol then checked the suitcase on the track and decided to initiate a security operation.

Lockdown caused delays

According to the information, after the precautionary measures and the cessation of rail traffic shortly after 2.30 p.m., the federal police’s defusing forces then dealt intensively with the abandoned suitcase. After the piece of luggage proved to be empty, train traffic was released again at 3:36 p.m., Bahn NRW announced. According to Bahn NRW, the closure caused delays. Wherever possible, traffic has been diverted.

The federal police announced that the video material was now being evaluated and the young people were being identified. (dpa)

















