Abbott Elementary | Discover Star+’s award-winning comedy series

The comedy series premiered in 2021 Abbott Elementary, originally from Hulu with the North American broadcaster ABC. The plot, available in Brazil through Star+, attracted public attention by telling the story of teachers at a public school and their personal and professional dilemmas.

The year following its debut, Abbott Elementary won the awards with several nominations and victories, establishing itself as a very promising comedy for years to come. Soon, the series was renewed for new seasons and must repeat the achievements while it is on the air.

Abbott Elementary: What Is It About?

A sitcom Abbott Elementary takes place in the school that gives its name to the plot, public education for children and elementary school. Most of the students and teachers are black, which allows the production to extend its social criticism of teaching in the United States, in addition to having fun, of course.

The focus of the series is on teachers Janine Teagues, Eddie Gregory, Melissa Schmmenti, Barbara Howard, Ava Coleman, Jacob Hill, among many others. At school, we see the characters in their professional moments, looking for resources for their classes or dealing with students’ problems, and also creating interpersonal relationships.

Abbott Elementary: Awards

Among the numerous indications of Abbott Elementary in awards, the series won in the categories of Best Actress, Supporting Actress, Best Cast, Best Script, Series of the Year, Best Director, among many others.

The plot was recognized by the Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice, Film Independent Spirit Awards, Golden Globes, among others.

Abbott Elementary: cast and production

Abbott Elementary is a series created and starring Quinta Brunson, actress, screenwriter and comedian. Her work can also be seen in productions such as Big Mouth, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Party Downbetween others.

The plot also counts on the participation of Tyler James Williams, who in Brazil became famous for playing Chris in Everybody hates Chris. The series also features Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph and many others.

The first season of Abbott Elementary is available on Star+and the second premiere on March 22.