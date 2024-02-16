Abortion, one of the worst crimes in El Salvador

Lilian spent eight years behind bars and Alba ten. But her release, following a sentencing review, is an incomplete victory for women in a country that insists on maintaining one of the harshest anti-abortion laws in the world.

“I had my normal baby, but I suffered a tear in my uterus. They sedated me to do a curettage. Three days after I woke up, I found out that he had died,” Lilian, who only asks to be identified by her name, tells AFP.

I was 20 years old, with a two-year-old daughter, a partner and a job when that happened in November 2015, at the public hospital in Santa Ana, in western El Salvador.

“They first accused me of abandonment and helplessness, but the prosecution classified the crime as ‘aggravated homicide’ and I was convicted in May 2016. I thought my life had been ruined forever,” she said.

A year ago, he says, he learned that his daughter died of neonatal sepsis: “If they had treated her in time, she would not have died. I would not have lost so many years of my life in prison.”

Helped by organizations Feminist Collective and Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of AbortionLilian was released from prison in November and is the last of the 73 Salvadoran women sentenced to between 30 and 50 years in the last decade, for abortions or obstetric complications, to be released.

“The world came over me”

Although everyone has their own story, almost all of these women are poor, with little education and from rural areas, where health services are precarious, explained Arturo Castellanos, social worker for the Citizens’ Association.

Some even suffered rape, like Alba Lorena Rodríguez, who was raped by an acquaintance and became pregnant. She was 21 years old and had two young daughters.

One day in December 2009, five months pregnant, she felt severe pain. The birth occurred in her modest home in a rural area of ​​southwestern El Salvador.

“I had to give birth to him alone, I fainted, he fell and hit himself,” she said. The next day, a neighbor called the police and was arrested at the creature’s wake.

She did not have, she says, “a fair trial” nor anyone to defend her. “I felt like my world was falling apart because I knew I wasn’t going to see the girls and they were punishing me for something I hadn’t done,” she said.

“The person who raped me was outside with his family and I… a prisoner. The law is quite unfair,” said Alba, who like Lilian preferred to speak with AFP in San Salvador, far from her neighborhood.

“When they leave prison, the community discriminates and stigmatizes them, and they must reestablish family ties,” Castellanos explained.

For Lilian, “the hardest thing” was missing her daughter’s childhood, whom she left in the care of her grandparents when she was two years old: “I only saw her twice, I didn’t see her grow up.”

“My father died in 2012 and I realized in 2019 when I got out (of jail), my girls were already going to school and my sister had died,” Alba summarized.

“The law remains the same”

In Latin America, abortion is legal in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Cuba and Uruguay. With three causes also in Chile.

El Salvador banned abortion in 1998 without exceptions, as did Nicaragua, Honduras, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. But in none of them are the penalties so severe: it is punishable by two to eight years in prison, but it is often classified as “aggravated homicide,” which carries sentences of 30 to 50 years in prison.

Since 1998, the cases of abortion and obstetric emergencies of 199 women were criminalized and although Lilian was the last to be released from prison, there are seven women who face complaint processes, without being imprisoned yet, the Citizens’ Group stated.

“They enter guilty in trials riddled with morality. Women continue to be criminalized. The law must be modified,” said Castellanos.

But President Nayib Bukele, newly elected to another five-year term with almost total control of Congress, has spoken out against abortion.

“No one can give me back the lost time. I am rebuilding the bond with my daughter. I want to study and get her ahead. I would like to turn that page in my life and start from scratch,” said Lilian.

She says she is aware that there is much to do so that other women do not suffer what she experienced: “The law remains the same, the fight does not stop yet.”

