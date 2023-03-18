Abortion pills banned in Wyoming

The proposal means that it will be illegal to prescribe, distribute, sell or use any medicine for the purpose of having an abortion yourself or helping someone else do it. So-called morning-after pills are not covered by the ban.

Violation of the law is punishable by up to six months in prison and a fine of up to the equivalent of around SEK 95,000. The ban is supposed to take effect on July 1, but could be delayed if the bill ends up in court.

Medical abortions are the most common form of abortion in the United States. Wyoming becomes the first state to introduce a total ban that specifically applies to abortion pills. Fifteen states have already introduced regulations that limit access to medications used in medical abortions. Thirteen states have banned all forms of abortion, with no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

Since the US Supreme Court last year overturned the precedent known as Roe v. Wade, which effectively guaranteed American women the right to abortion, a number of states have tightened their laws.