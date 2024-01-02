About thirty migrants are kidnapped in Mexico

MEXICO CITY – Mexican authorities activated the search for the group of migrants who were kidnapped over the weekend in the northern state of Tamaulipas, which has been saturated in recent weeks by the arrival of thousands of foreigners.

This was announced on Tuesday by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when confirming the abduction of thirty migrants who were traveling in a passenger bus on a highway in Tamaulipas.

“The search is already being done from the first moments,” López Obrador told reporters during a visit to his home state of Tabasco, in the Gulf of Mexico.

Kidnapping

The president indicated that between 30 to 31 migrants, whose nationalities he did not specify, were taken off a bus by alleged criminals who left five and took the rest.

The first reports of the case were offered over the weekend by the Tamaulipas Security Spokesperson’s Office, which reported that it was investigating the kidnapping that occurred on Saturday afternoon on a highway in the state.

There were 36 people traveling on SENDA company bus number 9570. According to unofficial reports, the unit included Mexicans and Venezuelan and Colombian migrants.

It left the northern state of Nuevo León and its final destination was the border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, but it was intercepted near the town of Río Bravo by groups of criminals who made the occupants of the unit get off.

Tamaulipas faces a wave of violence due to disputes between factions of the Gulf Cartel for control of the territory.

The Tamaulipas Security Spokesperson announced on Monday that a vehicle with five Venezuelans, two of them minors, was located near the border city of Reynosa.

The migrants were in a car that was detected by National Guard agents. After a chase, two of the vehicle’s occupants fled on foot, while the five foreigners stayed inside the unit.

The Venezuelans told the authorities that they were traveling on a SENDA company bus to Matamoros when they were intercepted by the vehicle where they were found. So far the authorities have not clarified whether this case is related to the kidnapping of 31 people in Tamaulipas.

