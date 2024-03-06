Abu Dhabi will receive the NBA champion

NEW YORK-. Los Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets will meet in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates United, on October 4 and 6 as part of the next preseason, announced on Wednesday the NBA .

“We are excited to bring two of the NBA’s best to Abu Dhabi, including the Celtics and Nuggets,” NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said in a statement. “There is incredible interest in basketball in the United Arab Emirates and throughout the Middle East, and we believe that these games, in addition to our initiatives throughout the year that seek to attract new fans, will foster the growth of the sport in the region.”

The NBA indicated that the two games can be seen in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital platforms and social networks. They are part of a multi-year collaboration between the NBA and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism.

nikolalakers.jpg Serbian Nikola Jokic, center for the Denver Nuggets, looks to send a pass in front of Anthony Davis, forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, in the opening game of the NBA campaign, Tuesday, October 24, 2023 AP /David Zalubowski

The Celtics have won 17 NBA titles and have the best record in the league this season. The Nuggets were champions last season and have two-time MVP winner Nikola Jokic in their ranks.

Source: AP