Abused because it went up: This will be the price of the United States visa for 2023

Do you have a little trip planned? Be very careful with this information because they announced that it will be more expensive and Here we leave you the price of the United States visa for 2023.

The announcement was made by the US Department of State and, they explain, the price increases have already been published in the Federal Register. How much will they cost? from when does it apply? Let’s go in parts.

The price of the United States visa increased for 2023

If you are going to travel to the North American country and you are going to start the process to obtain the visa, be very careful with this information, you have to have it at hand, because from of this year will increase the price of the United States visa for 2023.

According to Department of Staterate increases will apply for processing Nonimmigrant Visa (NIV) and Border Crossing Card (BCC) applications For Mexican citizens over 15 years of age.

Here we leave the list of increases in the price of life in the United States for 2023 so that it does not catch us off guard.

For visitor visas for business or tourism the B1/B2 and BBC, as well as the student visas and exchange visitor visas the price will go from 160 to 185 dollars.

Nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (categories H, L, O, P, Q and R) will go from $190 to $205.

(categories H, L, O, P, Q and R) will go from $190 to $205. The fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty seekers in a specialty occupation (E) will increase from $205 to $315.

Other types of consular fees are not affected by this rule, including waiving the required two-year residency fee for certain exchange visitors.

So if you are visiting the United States Now you will have to pay 3,372 Mexican pesos, at least according to the price of the dollar on March 28.

All these increases in the price of the United States visa for 2023 will take effect as of May 30.that is, from that day on we will have to pay more.

