Academia announces the musical performances of the scars

MIAMI.- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced who will be the artists who will have musical presentations at the 96th edition of the Awards scar.

After a wave of rejections for not nominating Greta Gerwing and Margot Robbi for best director and best leading actress respectively, the institution announced that Barbie will have two presentations during the ceremony, which will be given by Ryan Gosling y Billie Eilish.

The nominee for best supporting actor plays the ballad I’m Just Ken, written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. For her part, Billie and her brother Finneas will play the introspective What Was I Made For?.

Eilish’s piece won two Grammys, making it the favorite of the night.

However, Gosling’s performance won the hearts of his followers and fans of the film, placing it on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Other presentations

Likewise, it was announced that Scott George and the Osage Singers will play Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from the movie The Moon Killers.

The list of musical presentations is completed with the participation of Jon Batiste performing It Never Went Away from the documentary American Symphony, and Becky G to sing The Fire Inside, composed by Diane Warren for Flamin’ Hot.

The Academy Awards will take place on March 10 and will be broadcast live on ABC at 7:00 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the fourth time, which will take place at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood.