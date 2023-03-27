According to Elon Musk, Twitter has lost more than half its value

The entrepreneur had bought the online service for $44 billion, now the company is only worth $20 billion.

The tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has the current value of Twitter with $20 billion (18.56 billion euros) – less than half of the 44 billion dollars he paid for the takeover six months ago. In an internal e-mail quoted by the US media, the entrepreneur describes the depreciation from Twitter. In it he also explains that the short message service had such great financial difficulties that it was temporarily before the Bankrupt have confessed. That’s how it’s supposed to be money for 4 months to have been available.

Musk: Twitter value to rise to $250 billion The e-mail was about a new program for Remuneration of employees about stocks. Musk expressed the expectation that the company will return to the global market in the second quarter as advertisers return profit zone could come. He sees a “clear but difficult path” ahead of Twitter, on which the value of the company increases $250 billion could rise. Musk did not say when this could happen.