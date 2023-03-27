According to Elon Musk, Twitter has lost more than half its value

According to Musk, the online service was on the verge of bankruptcy.
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
The tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has the current value of Twitter with $20 billion (18.56 billion euros) – less than half of the 44 billion dollars he paid for the takeover six months ago.
In an internal e-mail quoted by the US media, the entrepreneur describes the depreciation from Twitter. In it he also explains that the short message service had such great financial difficulties that it was temporarily before the Bankrupt have confessed. That’s how it’s supposed to be money for 4 months to have been available.
Musk: Twitter value to rise to $250 billion
The e-mail was about a new program for Remuneration of employees about stocks. Musk expressed the expectation that the company will return to the global market in the second quarter as advertisers return profit zone could come. He sees a “clear but difficult path” ahead of Twitter, on which the value of the company increases $250 billion could rise. Musk did not say when this could happen.
Musk took over Twitter in October 2022. The head of the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the space company SpaceX fired the top management of the online service and around half of the 7,500 employees at the time. Since then, Twitter has repeatedly suffered from technical glitches. Because the moderation of content has also been reduced, numerous companies are now switching no ads more, resulting in significant revenue losses for the platform.
Twitter-Blue is below expectations
As a result, the company’s revenue plummeted more than 40 percent year-on-year in early 2023. The payment service, on the other hand, hardly brought any money Twitter Blue a. The subscription offers Twitter users in addition to a verification hook additional functions such as longer tweets or the option to subsequently change tweets. At the beginning of February, however, only 180,000 people signed up for Twitter Blue.