According to the media report: FC Bayern separates from coach Julian Nagelsmann

Surprise at FC Bayern Munich. Despite the chance of three titles this season, the club is parting ways with its coach Julian Nagelsmann, according to the “Bild” report. Only last weekend the Munich team lost 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen.

The series champion is currently only second behind Borussia Dortmund. After the defeat in Leverkusen, spot director Hassan Salihamidzic was surprisingly upset about the team’s performance: “That’s not what Bayern means. So little drive, mentality, duel, assertiveness – I’ve rarely experienced that.”

The German coach Thomas Tuchel is to be traded as the successor. Tuchel has already coached BVB, Paris St. Germain and most recently Chelsea. There has not yet been an official statement from FC Bayern on the personnel situation in the coaching position. (tsp)

