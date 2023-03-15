Accused of rape and sexual assault, Moha La Squale will be confronted with his complainants

Moha La Squale is accused of violence by six ex-companions. He has been indicted for “sexual assault” and for “rape” since last July. The rapper denies the facts, as his lawyer details in “Le titre à la une”, BFMTV’s daily podcast.

Moha La Squale’s lawyer evokes a case that covers very different situations. Guest of the daily BFMTV podcast “Le titre à la une”, Me Élise Arfi returns to the new charges against the rapper, implicated by six women who denounce violence and sexual assault. Since last July, he has also been indicted for “rape”.

“These rape accusations are not a surprise, reacts Me Élise Arfi. It’s always a shock for him, it’s very difficult to admit. He defends himself, he challenges.”

Confrontations will take place in the coming days and weeks. “It appeared absolutely necessary that these confrontations take place even though they were not desired by the various complainants”, details the rapper’s lawyer, who hopes that these meetings in the office of the examining magistrate will participate to the manifestation of the truth.

“It is easier to accuse a person in his absence than to maintain charges frontally”, continues the lawyer.

“Extremely varied cases”

The first charges against Mohamed Bellhamed, known as Moha La Squale, were brought in September 2020 when three complaints, three former companions of the rapper filed a complaint. Three other procedures have been added to this file, the last dating from 2022 when in the spring a young woman, Youssra, had denounced on social networks the actions of the rapper, with whom she had lived in Dubai for several months in 2021.

This young woman was an extra in one of the clips of Moha La Squale. “He saw her two minutes in his life”, indicates Me Arfi, who denounces not “serious” accusations. “Behind the criminal qualifications which can be scary, this case really brings together extremely diverse, very different cases, also very very unserious cases”, she believes, affirming that if her client had not been Moha La Squale “most of the complaints would not have succeeded”.

“I have never, ever EVER raised my hand on a woman. This plot has been perpetuated to harm me”, defended the artist at the end of April 2021 on Twitter. “You should know that when we take the six complaints individually, none of the complainants ever had the idea at the time of the facts of pushing the door of a police station, abounds Me Arfi. (…) All these women met, they consulted each other and had the same lawyer until a late stage in the proceedings.”

“For those who have been his companions, the relationships have been toxic to the highest degree, these are relationships that are based on conflicts, the couple hurt each other a lot”, she agrees, calling not to “caricaturize” the position of his client.

Moha La Squale has been imprisoned since last July for non-compliance with his judicial control. This does not prevent him from continuing to work. “He’s a very creative person, he writes, he composes, he sings, he raps, details his lawyer. It helps to hold on.”