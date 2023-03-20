Action platformer Elsie showcased with delicious trailer

It’s been quiet about the colorful Elsie for a long time, but luckily that seems to be about to change, as publisher Playtonic Friends has now released a new trailer for the title – which, by the way, is described as a roguelike action platformer.

This trailer is quite long and gives a deep insight into the bosses and environments that await in the game. Among other things, we get to check out the Eclipse Skyport, as well as the volcanic cave The Forgemaster’s Caldero and the nature kingdom Jardin. Each of these areas then of course has a boss Skyports called Celestia.

Elsie lets us take on the role of the titular android as she embarks on a mission to clean up the world she calls home. However, Elsie does not have a release date nailed down yet, but at least we are told that it will come to PC and Switch sometime during the year, and that the development “is making huge strides”.

Check out Biomes and Bossestrailer below.