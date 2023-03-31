Activision Blizzard: CEO Bobby Kotick is totally disappointed in Sony

Slowly but surely, we are nearing the end of Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard. However, rival console maker Sony in particular is still trying to somehow thwart the deal. Their strategy primarily focuses on the popular Call of Duty franchise. If the acquisition is allowed to proceed, the shooter could eventually only be released for Xbox consoles. However, after Microsoft offered several companies, including Sony itself, a ten-year partnership with guaranteed access to all new Call of Duty forks, Sony found a new problem: the company may be receiving an intentionally deficient version of Microsoft’s titles in order to expand its platform weaknesses.

Activision CEO disappointed by Sony’s behavior

In the meantime, many of those involved have probably just had enough, which explains why Activision CEO Bobby Kotick first sent an e-mail to the entire company and them subsequently published freely on the Internet. For the most part, Kotick is just repeating the arguments Microsoft and Activision have been making for some time: The deal should go this way because it won’t hurt the video game market.

“The good news is that regulators, who were initially concerned about console competition, are beginning to understand our industry better. The data and evidence Microsoft has presented tip the scales. You may have seen statements from Sony, including one Arguments that if this deal goes through, Microsoft could release intentionally “flawed” versions of our games on PlayStation. We all know that our passionate gamers would be the first to demand that Microsoft deliver on their promises of content and quality. And all of us who work so hard to deliver the best games in our industry care too much for our players to ever release sub-par versions of our games, in fact, Sony has admitted that they don’t really care about a call-of -Make a duty agreement – they just want to prevent our merger from happening. This is obviously disappointing behavior from a partner in almost thirty years, but we will not allow Sony’s behavior to affect our long-term relationship. PlayStation players know that we will continue to deliver the best possible games on Sony platforms, as we have done since the launch of PlayStation.”

Kotick, of course, is trying to maintain business ties with Sony while venting the frustration of the whole situation. Whether or not the acquisition goes through, the relationship between Microsoft, Sony, and Activision has already been severely strained by this deal.