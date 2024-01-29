Actor Alain Delon is placed under judicial protection for medical follow-up

ORLEANS.- The French actor Alain Delon He was placed under judicial protection in the middle of a dispute between his three children over his medical follow-up, a source close to the case told AFP today – January 29 -, confirming information from the BFM TV network.

The court appointed a legal representative, who must assist the 88-year-old actor with his medical follow-up and the selection of his caregivers, according to a document that AFP was able to consult.

On January 10, lawyers for Alain Delon and his eldest son, Anthony, requested that the French cinema legend be placed under protection for health reasons.

Subsequently, on January 13, a medical evaluation was carried out by a doctor appointed by the prosecution, according to these same lawyers.

The order of January 25 from the guardianship judge indicates that there is a disagreement between the three children of Mr. Alain Delon, particularly regarding their medical care and the caregivers in charge of monitoring them. “It is necessary, in view of the conflict… that a neutral and impartial judicial representative for the protection of the elderly be appointed to assist him,” the text adds.

The actor’s three children have been fighting a fratricidal war since the beginning of January, through the courts and the media. Each vows to want to protect his father, whose health has deteriorated since the stroke he suffered in 2019.

Anthony, 59, and Alain-Fabien, 29, believe that Alain Delon is being manipulated by his sister Anouchka, 33, whom they accuse of having hidden his state of health from them and of wanting to take him to Switzerland.

Lawyer Frank Berton, who represents the actor’s daughter, told AFP that Anouchka applauds that justice has appointed a representative.

