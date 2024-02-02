Actor Carl Weathers dies at 76

MIAMI.- Carl Weathers, el actor American who played the role of boxer Apollo Creed in the first of the four films Rocky, died this Thursday -February 1- at the age of 76. The unfortunate news was confirmed today by the artist’s manager, Matt Luber.

“”The actor passed away peacefully at his home this Thursday,” Luber told CNN. The cause of death was not mentioned,” he published. CNN In Spanish .

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized around the world and from generation to generation. He was an dear brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend, his family said in a statement sent to the news network.

According to CNN In Spanish, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter In 2015, Carl recalled auditioning with Stallone, who he was told was the film’s writer, without knowing that the actor was also the star. Later, sensing that the test reading hadn’t gone well, he recalled, “I just said, ‘I could do a lot better if you could get me a real actor to work with.'”

In addition to Rocky, the actor worked on other projects such as the Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore, television films In the Heat of the Nightthe Serie Arrested Development, the voice of Combat Carl in the franchise Toy Storyamong other productions.

Weathers, who also acted in the film Predator (1987). She recently had a role in the series The Mandalorianfor which he won an Emmy.

Born on January 14, 1948 in New Orleans, Weathers played college football at San Diego State and played briefly professionally with the Oakland Raiders and in the Canadian Football League. Featured CNN In Spanish.