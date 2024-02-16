Actor Grard Depardieu receives a fourth lawsuit for sexual assault

Grard Depardieu He is not going through his best moment. The French actor continues to have problems linked to Justice. He has received his fourth lawsuit for sexual assault from a filming assistant for events that occurred in 2014.when she was 24 years old, as the newspaper tells The Western Mailand which was later confirmed by other French media.

The complainant herself did not want to give details of her identity, and She accuses the interpreter of having constantly touched her and making sexual and obscene comments.both in the cortometraje rodaje set The Magician and the Siamese, by Jean-Pierre Mocky, as in Pars.

The complaint may not be useful

This filming assistant tells the aforementioned French newspaper that she had to deal and feeling his claws everywhere on her body, being forced not to say anything because of the shame she felt. A lawsuit that, however, does not seem to be able to come to anything, because just as happened to the actress’s complaint Mr. Darras about some events from 2014, These would have prescribed for the years that have passed.

Two complaints that are added to two others that took place subsequently. The first to sue the actor was the actress Charlotte Arnould. A case for which the Frenchman was charged in 2020.

The other complaint against Depardieu was carried out by a Spanish journalist and writer, Ruth Askswho also did so in 2023, and who sued the interpreter before the Torremolinos Police for events that would have taken place in Paris in 1995.

A series of complaints that do not stop growing, and of which the actor pleads not guiltydefending himself through his lawyer, Christian Saint-Palais, who points out that he has learned of this new lawsuit through the press.