Actor Lance Reddick, star of ‘The Wire’ series, dies

The 60-year-old actor played Lieutenant Cedric Daniels in the series, a conscientious officer and a bit of an idealist.

American actor Lance Reddick, known for his role as a zealous policeman in the series “The Wire”, died Friday at the age of 60, said his agent.

The actor, also famous for his role in the action films “John Wick” with Keanu Reeves, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, in the Studio City district, according to the specialized site TMZ.

Lance Reddick died “this morning” and the cause of his death is “natural”, explained to AFP his agent, Mia Hansen. “Lance will be greatly missed,” she added.

Follower of detective series

The actor made a name for himself in Hollywood in 2000, thanks to the HBO series “Oz”. He played a detective infiltrated in prison to fight against drug trafficking, which quickly sinks into addiction.

But it is with “The Wire” (On listening) that he really broke through. Often described as one of the best television series of all time, it followed the fight of a police anti-narcotics squad against gangs in the city of Baltimore.

“The Wire” has made several of its stars famous, including Idris Elba and Michael Kenneth Williams, who died in 2021 and was widely appreciated for his character of Omar Little, a homosexual thug who applies a strict code of conduct.

Lance Reddick was married to Stephanie Reddick and had two children, according to his agent.