Actor Paul Grant (56) is dead: Harry Potter star collapsed at Hogwarts station

He made it into the VERY big movies: both in “Star Wars” and in „Harry Potter“ got Paul Grant (56) a roll. Now the actor is dead.

Like the British „Sun“ reported, Grant collapsed in front of King’s Cross station in London on Thursday. Ironically, at the station where the train to Hogwarts magic school starts on platform 9 ¾ in the Harry Potter stories.

The actor was rushed to a clinic. But the doctors could do nothing more – and declared him brain dead. His family told The Sun that life support machines were turned off on Sunday.

His daughter Sophie Jayne, 28, said: “My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always put a smile and a laugh on everyone’s face. My father, I love you so much, sleep well.”

Grant was of short stature and was 1.32 meters tall Photo: private

Kobold in „Harry Potter“

Grant’s partner Maria Dwyer (64) mourned: “Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life will never be the same without him.”

Grant and his girlfriend Maria Dwyer Photo: private

Grant was 1.32 meters tall and was therefore considered to be of short stature. He played a leprechaun in the first Harry Potter film Philosopher’s Stone and in two adaptations of Fantastic Beasts.

In the Star Wars universe, Grant appeared in the classic Return of the Jedi. There he embodied an Ewok – a member of the primitive people of the forest moon of Endor.

An Ewok in “Stars Wars” (symbol photo) Foto: imago images/Mary Evans

Caught coke

The actor’s life was thrown off balance following his divorce from ex-wife Janet Crowson.

In 2014, he was photographed using cocaine. He told the Mirror at the time: “My cocaine addiction has gotten even stronger. And I drink and smoke what I can get my hands on.” His film fees: wasted! He was even homeless at times.

Nevertheless, a year later, Grant could still be seen in “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation” on the cinema screens of the world.

A family friend told The Sun: “He was a nice guy. He always struggled with his drug and alcohol addictions, but he was a talented actor. He called himself the ‘King of the Dwarfs’.”