Actor Settar Tanren, from Opposite Worlds, in the ICU after suffering an aneurysm

The actor Settar Tanren has become news this Tuesday as a result of recently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The world of interpretation in Turkey remains concerned and attentive to the latest developments in its entry.

An interpreter who has become one of the great references in the world of Turkish soap operas thanks to his role as Abdullah nal in Opposite Worldsone of the fashionable productions at the moment in Turkey.

As reported by different media, the Turkish interpreter went to the Ataehir Acbadem Hospital last Friday due to the different breathing problems suffered, in addition to others related to speech, and episodes of confusion. Some problems that, after doing a series of tests, confirmed that Settar suffer hemorrhage from an aneurysm in one of the cerebral vessels.

Afterwards, Settar Tanren was admitted and they decided to operate urgently. An intervention that lasted about two hours, and after which he was taken to the ICU to recover: After the operation, our patient was transferred to the intensive care unit. Still monitored in an unconscious statethe hospital said in a public statement.

He had to be operated on again.

Now, things got worse, and due to a series of complications, the actor He had to undergo new tests, and had to undergo surgery once again.. A surgical intervention with the objective of remove fluid accumulated in the brain to release the pressure.

The operation ended up being a complete success, and the Turk I was admitted to the ICU again from the hospital center, from where doctors continue to monitor his evolution.

After that, and once the news of Settar Tanren’s entry was made public, many fans of the series and his character wanted to send messages of support and affection to the actor himself and to his family and friends, wishing them a speedy recovery.