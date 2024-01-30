Actor Tom Selleck remembers his moments with Matthew Perry

MIAMI.- After the death of Matthew Perry on October 28, 2023, many of his colleagues in the comedy Friends They talked about the impact the performer had on their lives. However, it was not until now that the actor Tom Selleck addressed his feelings about the death of the person who gave life to Chandler Bing.

During an interview with USA Today, Selleck noted that Perry’s talent for Comedy was innate, and I remembered that I always admired his ease and the natural way in which his jokes were born.

Selleck played ophthalmologist Richard Burke who had a relationship with Monica Geller (Courtney Cox). He appeared in 10 episodes of the series, between seasons two and six.

“We had this role reversal thing,” he commented, referring to the episode of Friends in which Chandler and Joy try to be like Richard Burke (Selleck’s character); while he tried to be like them.

“Matthew had this speech pattern that I hadn’t been aware of,” he added of Perry’s sarcasm and commented that it was something he had a hard time mastering. Tom pointed out that Matthew explained to him that the intention of the joke was in how it was expressed. “Matt told me, ‘It’s a joke, Tom. That’s the way he says it.’

A transcendental relationship

However, he emphasized that he always ended up approaching him to understand how the essential characteristic of the character flowed in him. “That was his signature,” he said.

In this sense, Selleck expressed that in his opinion Perry was the most talented on the set.

“He was raw talent. Matthew is gone, so it’s easy to say this, but it’s true. I think he was the most talented of a very talented group of people.”

The actor of Blue Bloods He also remembered that he met Matthew’s father, John Bennett Perry, and they created a good friendship, so every time they were on the set a pleasant conversation arose about their family.

“Every day I would see Matthew and ask him, ‘How’s your dad?’ And he always smiled and we would catch up,” she recalled.

Tom Selleck’s final appearance as Richard Burke in Friends It was in the episode where Chandler and Monica get engaged.