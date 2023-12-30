Actor Tom Wilkinson, from Full Monty, dies at 75

His was a face that everyone knew but that acquired the complex power to shine, making others shine. Tom WilkinsonBritish interpreter nominated twice for the Oscars and winner of a Golden Globe, has died suddenly at the age of 75. This has been confirmed by his family, pointing out that everything happened during this same Saturday, December 30, on the penultimate day of the calendar.

It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announces that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and his family were with him.reads the writing that has made known the sad news and that has decorated in black the farewell to a year that already seems funereal for the seventh art.

The art of making shine

Recognized for his important roles in Full Monty, Shakespeare in Love y Michael Claytonits dense trajectory, that began in a now distant 1976 and that never stoppedis full of great cinematographic successes that he sowed throughout the world and reaped in a Hollywood in which he established himself as eternal guarantee actoral. His work has been 130 works, adding both the small and the big screen, which, in recent times, had been versed in the difficult role of a luxury secondary characterthe often undervalued detail that makes the difference.

It wasn’t always like this, but it stood out for it. His showcase reflects this, built in the six decades in which he has developed his work: in addition to the Oscar nominations for best actor in in the room (2001) and best supporting actor in Michael Clayton (2007) elevates his film career with the BAFTA he received after playing the legendary striptease dancer Gerald Cooper en Full Monty. The latter was in 1997 and was a magnet for those who did not believe in British comedy as a real genre.

Now the boy from the north of England closes his eyes forever, the one who opened them for the first time in Leeds and whose gaze took him to Canada. The same one who studied English and Literature and who understood that he could also find both in cinema. And he did it. Few people can marvel at his unusual high school charisma in Shakespeare in Love and in Batman beginsin The Grand Budapest Hotel y The writer. One of those who knows how to do what others admire is leaving. The art of making shine.