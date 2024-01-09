Actor Willem Dafoe receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

MIAMI.- He actor American Willem Dafoe, who was nominated for best supporting actor in the film Poor ThingsI received a estrella in it Hall of Fame of Hollywood.

The ceremony was attended by the president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Steve Nissen; American radio host Ellen K; actors and speakers at the event Patricia Arquette and Pedro Pascal, with whom Dafoe worked on the films Gonzo Girl y The big Wall, as well as Mark Ruffalo, friend and co-star in Poor Things.

Dafoe’s star is the first awarded in 2024 and number 2,768 on the prestigious boulevard that celebrates the career and contribution of celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Arquette praised Dafoe’s career and in his words revealed how the performer is known and admired. “Few people know that we call Willem the Pope of Hollywood. (…) There is only one Willem Dafoe. Willem is one of those people who exceeds your expectations when you work with him when you meet him,” he commented.

Filmography of the actor

Dafoe has a film collection of more than 100 titles, in which his versatility in playing roles has led him to be both good and villainous.

Among the productions stand out: Spiderman, La ltima tentacin de Cristo, Platoon, The Florida Project, Shadow of the Vampire, Nightmare Alley, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Lighthouse, The Northman, Spider-Man: No Way Home, among others.

The actor was happy, grateful and excited by the recognition, and when the star was revealed, he threw himself on her and gave her a kiss.

“I can’t stop smiling. I feel like a real idiot, but this is wonderful,” he commented.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the entity in charge of granting the recognition, also declared January 8 as Willem Dafoe day.