Actress asks French cinema to address complaints of sexual assault

“We can decide that men accused of rape will no longer rule the world.” cine (French),” Godrche said at the ceremony.

Godrche, who is French, was invited to speak about sexual violence at the ceremony after several actresses alleged that they were victims of sexual abuse as teenagers at the hands of directors decades older than them, which focused attention on a repulsive side. of the country’s film industry.

“Is it possible that we will be able to face the truth?” Godrche said during an emotional speech to a packed audience. “With the same moral force that we use to be creative, let us have the courage to say out loud what we know in a low voice. The power seems to be shifting sides.”

The audience remained silent until the end of his words, but then burst into thunderous applause in a standing ovation.

Godrche’s speech comes days before French cinema shines at the Oscar ceremony with Justine Triet’s courtroom drama Anatomy of a fall (Anatomy of a each) as one of the nominated films.

Triet became the second woman director to win the award for best director in the 49-year history of the Cesar Awards for her film, which also took home the awards for best film, original screenplay, actress for Sandra Huller, supporting actor and assembly.

Actress complaints

Godrche, 51, is known to French moviegoers. She recently accused two film directors of rape and sexual abuse allegedly committed when she was a teenager. She formally filed a complaint earlier this month, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

She accused film director Benot Jacquot, with whom she had a six-year relationship that began when she was 14, of rape and physical abuse. Jacquot, a prominent director in France, is 25 years older than her.

She also accused another film director, Jacques Doillon, of sexual abuse while directing a film when she was 15 years old. Doillon is 28 years older than her.

Both Jacquot and Doillon have denied the allegations.

Speaking on France Inter radio earlier this month, Godrche said she was never attracted to Jacquot: “but I ended up with him, in his bed, and I was his child wife.” Godrche and Jacquot met in 1986 on the set of their film Beggars.

“They indoctrinated me, it was like I joined a cult,” he said. The relationship was marred by violence, confinement and control, she said.

Benoit Jacquot-Judith Godrche-AFP.jpg This combination of images created on January 10, 2024 shows French film director Benoit Jacquot, posing on May 22, 2014 at the Bastille Opera in Paris, and French actress Judith Godreche, during the 49th edition of the Paris Film Festival. American Cinema in Deauville on September 3, 2023. AFP/Francois Guillot, Lou Benoist

Hours before the ceremony, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati criticized French cinema for: “collectively turning a blind eye for decades to sexual violence.” He praised Godrche’s courage to speak out and for sharing her traumatic experience.

Judith Godrche has spoken of her pain in simple terms, Dati said. “She said: ‘I was a girl’. They saw everything and no one said anything,” said the Minister of Culture in an interview with The French Film magazine. And she added: “This should be the beginning of a deep introspection for French cinema.”

“There is no impunity in the name of art,” Dati said. “Creative freedom is total, but here we are not talking about art, but about a crime against a minor,” he added. “Having a sexual relationship with a minor under 15 years of age is a crime.”

The French cinema

The actress had previously spoken about her relationship with Jacquot, without naming him, in an autobiographical television program called cone of french cinema that will be released in December.

Godrche was also one of the actresses who spoke out in 2017 against American film producer Harvey Weinstein in the midst of the #MeToo movement, accusing him of sexual assault when he was 24 years old.

Jacquot told Le Monde newspaper that he does not feel directly affected by Godrche’s accusations, with whom he said he fell in love at the time. I deny any abuse of authority.

In a statement to the international news agency Agence France-Presse, Doillon said: “just cause does not justify arbitrary denunciations, false accusations and lies.”

After Godrche’s accusations, other women decided to speak out.

Isild Le Besco, 41, accused Jacquot of psychological and physical violence in a relationship with him that began when she was 16 and he was 52. She also accused Doillon of having chosen someone else for a role after she rejected his requests. sexual innuendos.

Another actress, Anna Mouglalis, 45, accused Doillon of sexual assault in 2011.

The French film industry was previously rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct against actor Grard Depardieu.

At the Cesar it is not the first time that debate has been generated by accusations of sexual abuse. In 2020 there were protests by women’s rights activists during the ceremony, as director Roman Polanski won, in absentia, the directing award. Actress Adle Haenel, who reported alleged sexual assault by another French director in the early 2000s when she was 15, got up and left the room.

Polanski is still wanted in the United States after being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977.

FUENTE: AP