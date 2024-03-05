Actress claims that producers covered up Depardieu’s behavior

PARS.- The actress French artist Anouk Grinberg, one of the most active artists in the campaign to denounce assaults sexual in the cinema, assured in an interview with AFP that the producers have hidden for years the behavior of the actor Grard Depardieu .

Grinberg, who has just participated in the Spanish miniseries Cristbal Balenciagarowed in 2022 The green shutters along with Depardieu, who faces several accusations of rape and sexual assault.

After filming The green shutters Another complaint was made against the actor.

“When film producers hire Depardieu for a film, they know they are hiring an attacker,” said Grinberg, 60, in an interview with AFP. “Not a potential aggressor: an aggressor.”

Grinberg has filmed on several occasions with the interpreter of Cyrano de Bergerac.

Actress’s experience with Depardieu

Jean Becker, the director of the film The shutters towardsdares to say in the newspapers that my words are scandalous and that, obviously, if Depardieu had acted badly, I would have spoken to him among men.

“I knew perfectly well that two women had been seriously attacked. It is to cover up their cowardice, their inability to protect the women that (Jean Becker and the producers of the film) accuse me (of lying),” he denounced.

During filming there was a professional in charge of avoiding cases of harassment, he explained.

“I was never introduced to her… I never provided support to the women who were attacked,” Grinberg said.

According to her, in some films with Depardieu, the crew is told before filming: ‘if there is any problem, shut up.’ If they speak, they will be fired.’

“People are afraid of losing their jobs and afraid of not being believed,” he added.

Behavior worsens with age

The actress believes that Grard Depardieu’s behavior has worsened over the years. “I have always heard sexual, rude comments from him, but yes, he has gotten very, very seriously worse, with the permission of the profession that pays him for it, and that covers her crimes,” she declared.

However, Anouk Grinberg, who has also been a victim of aggression, says she notices a change in the world of cinema. “It doesn’t change overnight (but) listening has started, that’s already a good thing.”

“Of course I have suffered attacks and I have been taught to consider them normal, not only to be able to function in the profession but simply to be able to function in life. When you are a woman, you have internalized that being attacked is part of life. That That’s what’s starting to change,” he said.

