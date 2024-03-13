Actress Olivia Munn reveals that she suffers from breast cancer

MIAMI.- The actress Olivia Munn revealed in an Instagram post that she fights against breast cancer since April 2023. Since then, the performer has undergone various treatments and four surgeries, including a double mastectomy.

Munn climbed up next to a statement a series of photographs on the social network where he can be seen wearing a bathrobe hospital in different contexts. She also published a video in which she is seen crying in a room, while a doctor provides her support and tries to calm her down.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope that by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support in their own journey,” reads the writing that accompanies the post.

The 43-year-old performer, famous for her roles in films Marvel, X-Men: Apocalypse, Office Christmas Party y Magic Mike, recalled that in February of last year he and his sister underwent a genetic test that reveals the cancer genes in the person, as well as a mammogram. So, both evaluations were negative.

However, due to her age and family history, her gynecologist insisted she take a Breast Cancer Risk Assessment test to be on the safe side. These exams revealed that she had a risk of breast cancer of 37% and a biopsy confirmed that the actress and model already suffered from it: she had Luminal B cancer.

His fight

Munn confirmed that a month after the diagnosis she underwent a double mastectomy and since then her days have become a constant struggle and hospital visits.

Despite keeping it a secret for almost a year, the actress asserted that she now shares her process to encourage more women to attend their gynecological check-ups and undergo screening tests so that if positive they can fight cancer in a phase early.

In this sense, he mainly thanks his doctor, since he was vital in finding the diagnosis in time.

Likewise, in his statement, Munn thanked family and close friends who have been by his side on this path.

She also stated that her husband, comedian John Mulaney, and her son Malcolm have been an important pillar in this stage of her life. Even during her days in the hospital she kept a photo of them next to her because she points out that the first thing she wanted to see when she left her procedures was them.

The actress has tried to maintain some of her professional commitments, since she was at the Oscars.

Olivia Munn did not indicate whether she is in remission or if she is still battling the disease, but in the photographs she shared from the night of the Academy Awards, the dresses she wore show that she underwent breast reconstruction after your mastectomy.