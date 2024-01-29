Actress Sandra Milo, muse of Fellini and icon of Italian cinema, dies

Sandra Milo, a cone of Italian cinema who played a key role in 8 of Federico Fellini and later became his muse, died today -January 29-, his family said. The actress tena 90 at.

Milo, known for her distinctive high-pitched voice, died in her sleep at her home in Rome, surrounded by her family and her beloved dogs Jim and Lady, according to a family statement broadcast on state television. RAI.

Ciao Diva!, the Venice Biennale published on social networks, describing Milo as an unforgettable and versatile actress in both comedy and drama.

Actress career

Her given name was Elena Salvatrice Greco. Milo got his first chance at her in Roberto Rossellini’s film General Della Rovere (The General of the Rovere) 1959. He starred alongside some of the great actors of the post-war Italian film industry, including Alberto Sordi and Marcello Mastroianni, with whom he appeared in the Oscar-winning 81/2.

Milo played Carla, the lover of the film director Guido, whom Mastroianni played.

Fellini later cast her alongside his wife in the 1965 film Juliet of the Spirits (Giulietta de los espritus). From the late decades, Milo recounted his secret love story from 17 to his indirectly autobiographical book, Dear Federico.

Milo became a fixture on Italian television as a talk show host and in 1990 was the victim of an on-air prank that went down in Italian television history as a tasteless precursor to the reality show. Punkd.

While Milo was hosting a talk show on RAI, A prankster called her and told her that her son, Ciro, had just been hospitalized after a serious car accident. Believing the caller, Milo fled the studio in terror, shouting Ciro, Ciro!, only to learn later that her son was fine and that she had been tricked.

Ciro and his other two children survive him, according to the statement released by the RAI.

