Adam, the son of Rick Harrison, from The Pawn Shop, dies of overdose

The Harrison clan, whose fame rose to the stars following the show about the family business, The pawn shop, suffers another hard loss. The second in just five and a half years. If you die in the summer of 2018 Richard Benjamin Harrisonknown as The oldnow the death of Adamone of Rick Harrison’s sons and grandson of the late grandfather, at the young age of 39 years.

The first to report the news was TMZ, that directly reported on the little that was known: Adam had died in tragic circumstances. He later specified, after contacting a representative of Rick, Laura Herlovichthat death had been caused by a fatal overdose and that, at the time the news was written, it was unknown where Adam was at the time of his death, as well as the specific circumstances surrounding it. And it remains a mystery. He Las Vegas Metropolitan Police DepartmentAccording to the aforementioned North American media, an investigation has already been opened.

The father’s message

Then the confirmations came and, with them, the regrets. First of all, Rick’s ownwho published a photo on Instagram with his son in a restaurant. You will always be in my heart! I love you Adamhe has left in writing along with an emoticon of a broken heart.

The father’s feelings have been captured by Herlovich, who has leaked to Las Vegas Review-Journal a statement in which he expresses the dark cloud that the Harrison clan is going through. Our family is extremely saddened by Adam’s death. We ask for privacy as we mourn your loss.reads in the text.

Precisely there, in the city full of casinos and businesses in Nevada, is the store Gold & Silver Pawn Shop where Rick works. It opens 24 hours a day and all kinds of people come there with the aim of buying or selling antiques and exclusive objects. The deceased’s younger brother, Corey Harrison, another of the program’s protagonists, also works in this company.

Adam was Rick’s second child with his ex-wife, Kim, with whom she also had Corey. After the divorce, Harrison remarried Tracy; The fruit of these second marriages reached the world Jake. They were good times. However, The family clan now faces a black horizon and is preparing to fire its second member in just five years; particularly for Rick, who has buried a father and a son in this time.

