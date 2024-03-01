Adamari Lpez clarifies comment on Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrn relationship

MIAMI.- Before Toni Costa y Evelyn Beltrn confirmed their breakup, the rumors about the separation of the dancer and the model increased after a comment that Adamari Lopez did during his program on YouTube Ada and Chiqui De Show, in which they talked about how to take care of the statements that Alaa may hear on television about her parents.

López then pointed out that it is important for her to protect Alaa’s well-being, and gave as an example how a few years ago, on a program, she was asked about the dancer’s love affair.

“I was once on the program The Hot Tablewhen they were at the premiere, and they asked me about Toni, it was a question that had to do with a partner that Toni had or has, I don’t know,” he said, while adding that Alaa was there and not being aware He was surprised and uncomfortable by the questioning.

However, the phrase: “it had to do with a partner that Toni had or has” was enough for Internet users to allege that Costa and Beltrán were indeed no longer together.

The statement caused outrage among some, including Toni, who shared a writing on Instagram rejecting the comment: “Never in my life will I give my opinion, let people know, throw and even laugh about another person’s personal life. Let’s learn to wish for happiness.” to others and, above all, to respect and not always think about oneself.

Explanation of Adamari

However, after the tide went out and the controversy surrounding the separation of Toni and Evelyn, the presenter addressed the situation on the program Unequal, from Univision, in which he shares with Karina Banda, Migbelis Castellanos, Amara La Negra and Dr. Nancy Álvarez.

“I’m going to talk about something that happened. In Ada and Chiqui From Showwhat is a show that we have on YouTube Chiquibaby and I talked about something that had been asked of me and that referred to whether or not Toni had left the person, and I spoke about it very openly. I recorded that on December 1st when I returned from Uruguay after doing Which fall? (UniMas). And suddenly it appears that apparently they ended the relationship and they thought that he had said it because he knew it or he didn’t know it,” he began.

Adamari asserted that he was never aware of the condition of the relationship and rejected that he has been held responsible on the Internet for having revealed a situation of which he was genuinely never aware.

“I didn’t know. I simply made a comment and suddenly it went viral and I was to blame for whether or not it came out to the public,” he said.