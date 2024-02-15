Adara Molinero, in the emergency room with second-degree burns after a cosmetic intervention

Said quickly and soon, Adara Molinero He went to remove some stains and ended up with his legs as red as a tomato. Whoever wins Big Brother VIP 7 has revealed through Instagram the painful incident that she has lived in a clinic and that I have ended it herself by taking legal action.

It all began as the most chilling stories usually begin: with a too long silence. In this case, Molinero had remained silent on social networks for too long for those who dedicate themselves to it. This morning he broke it. I hadn’t uploaded anything yet because I’ve been in shockhe began, providing the beginning of the fateful story: Yesterday I went to have the spots removed from my skin. Survivors.

They have destroyed all my skin

They did three types of laser on me knowing that my skin was delicate. Since he is a dermatologist, I thought what he was doing to me was normal.he confided, mistakenly: When the three lasers finished, My skin started to burn as if an iron had been placed on me. They treated me at all times as if I were exaggerated and they put cold air on me, which made me even more painful. Although they insisted that this was normal, she decided to go to the emergency room because her legs felt like the claws of a crab, like the cage of a picón brazier.

Then share an image from the health center. Here they were curing me. Putting on gauze with cream. They gave me an IV and they had to put me on medication. I had to leave the clinic without pants, in panties, because nothing could touch my wounds.he explained, attaching the results of the tests he had performed: They made me second degree burnsaccording to the report they gave me in the emergency room.

After this, spread an image lying down with bandaged legs. You don’t know the night I spent. I’m based on enantyums. They had to bandage all my legs and I have to return to the hospital for two more days so they can continue treating me.he explained, throwing a rhetorical question loaded with intention into the air: How is it possible for a dermatologist to do this to you?

The seriousness of the matter, he says, is much greater than it may seem. They have destroyed all my skin. They tell me it’s going to be full of marks. I swear I can’t believe it. You don’t know what I’ve cried, imploded in rage. Then, she shared the advice a follower gave her. I will take legal measures so that it wouldn’t happen to anyone again, the user said, to which she added: I’m on it. Far from being over, the matter of the wounds on Adara Molinero’s skin, as well as the consequent legal battle, seems to have only just begun.