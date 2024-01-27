Adara Molinero kisses the celebrities’ personal trainer

Adara Molinero believes in love again. The winner of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP is in love again, or at least excited, thanks to the appearance in his life of lex Ghitaa well-known personal trainer who is in charge of the tuning of celebrities such as Carla Barber or Ivana Rodríguez.

The budding romance has been confirmed by Lex Ghita himself through his Instagram profile where has published a photograph where he is seen melting into a movie kiss with Elena Rodríguez’s daughter. After her time on Survivors, Adara Molinero chose to focus on sports to deal with the consequences of her competition in Honduras, becoming very frequent at the facilities of this coach deportivo.

Everything indicates that between sessions, feelings and attraction began to emerge between them. Today was a very hard day, Lex writes in the snapshot where they are seen kissing. For the moment, the woman from Madrid has not wanted to comment on the matter, although the image has already gone viral on social networks where her fans celebrate this new relationship after her latest sentimental setback with Bosco Martínez-Bordi.

Lex Ghita, a Romanian national, first set foot on a television set a little over a decade ago when he became participant of Women and Men and Vice Versa as Andrea Ferrari’s suitor. At that time he was 19 years old and was already presenting himself as a personal trainer and sports instructor.

In the space presented by Emma García on Telecinco, Lex failed to find love abandoning the small screen to focus on his professional side. On his Instagram account he usually keeps his followers informed of his day-to-day life training celebrities such as Toi Moreno, Makoke, Georgina Rodriguez’s sister or Alejandro Albal, among others.

He has his own project under the name AG GoodLife by lex Ghita, a method that he himself defines as perfect for both elderly and out of shape people, as well as for athletes who want to take their body to another level. Sessions range from 150 euros to 500 if a personalized and home service is required.

