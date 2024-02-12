Adara Molinero leaves Twitter: There is a lynching of my mother

Big Brother Do He continues his indiscreet television journey, removing rings from grenades that only sound on social networks and externalizing, with each broadcast, the feeling that each participant is a little further away. One of the new features of this edition was Elena Rodriguezmother of one of the winners of Big Brother VIP 7, Adara Molinero. What has been happening with the first has permeated the networks of the second to the point that the former participant of Survivors You have decided to put space between the echo and your ear.

While it is true that Molinero has used the networks to campaign for his mother, The pressure has ended up defeating the good use that she could make of her profile. After a flood of users asking him to go on television to speak, Madrid, which since the beginning of the reality has been reluctant to this possibility, has ended up taking the drastic decision to retire X (Twitter, before).

See you on Insta

I retire. The only thing that is useful for me being here is so that there is a lynching of me, of my mother.he wrote, emphasizing that the only intention is for him to go to the stage and that, as he has already said previously, It’s not going to happen. However, this land that he places before social networks is partial and, he clarifies, he will not abandon his activity on all platforms: See you on insta as always.

I retire. The only thing that is useful for me being here is so that there is a lynching of me and my mother.

The only thing that is intended is for him to go to the stage and that is not going to happen. To my followers, see you on insta as always — ADARA MOLINERO (@AdaraMolinero) February 12, 2024

Related news

This announcement coincides in time with the criticism that Molinero has received after being considered as the person responsible for the expulsion of Ivana Icardi for the reaction he had when he heard the news of the confrontation between Argentina and Miguel Frigenti.

In fact, there are many voices that call this decision hypocritical. You know you screwed up in a bad way and now you say you’re leaving here. It says a lot about you, as Ivana said yesterday at the gala. You did your mother a disservice, says one user, to which another adds a message along the same line: Are you talking about lynching? When you do nothing but senselessly attack everyone who doesn’t dance with you. You were happy to see Ivana leave and I hope your mother leaves this Thursday. Tit for tat.