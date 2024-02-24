Adara Molinero, on the complaint for false testimony: I am going to move forward

On February 15, Adara Molinero became news after publishing on her Instagram profile some shocking images of her legs after an aesthetic treatment with laser technology to eliminate spots on the skin. I have been in shock (…) They gave me second degree burns. I had to leave the clinic without pants, in panties, because nothing could touch my wounds, he wrote after going to the emergency room.

They did three types of laser on me knowing that my skin was delicate. When the three lasers were finished, my skin began to burn as if an iron had been placed on me. They treated me at all times as if I were exaggerated, he also added, making direct reference to the clinic and the doctor in question. The dermatologist, far from remaining silent, would have decided to take a step forward and legally combat Adara Molinero’s words, alleging that there was no error in the procedure to which she was subjected and that it was false testimony. This was confirmed by the Fiesta program.

Treatments with light sources are not exempt from expected effects and potential unexpected effects that are usually transient (…) They are frequently interpreted as deep or second-degree burns. to what is actually the usual response to the light source, reads the establishment’s statement.

After days of silence, the former Survivor contestant returns to the topic on her social networks, showing the evolution of her burns and making it clear that she plans to see this matter through to the end. I’m much better. What I try is not to look at them until the marks are quite gone. because it makes me very sad to see them like this, he says.

Adara Molinero’s intentions

Adara Molinero is clear: she is not going to remain silent. After learning that her clinic would initiate legal action against her for false testimony, the woman from Madrid expressed in statements to Telecinco that she is going to continue ahead with everything: All they want is to stop this. But I’m going to move forward with what they’ve done to me. It should be remembered that the young woman has an emergency medical report where the second degree burns are corroborated.