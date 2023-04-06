Added a “Underwater Homeless” special feature: how to get entry

The documentary “Underwater Stranded” added a new feature for next week. It will be within the framework of an initiative launched by the UNLP.
The documentary film that produces 0221.com.ar next to Root Project it was a success so far. All the functions of April are sold out but those who have not obtained a ticket for any will have the possibility to see it since it was opened a new function.
The authorization of a new date is given within the framework of the talks and events offered by the National University of La Plata for the ten years of the city flood.
The documentary will be screened on monday 10 April at 14 hours in classroom -203, located in the basement of the Sergio Karakachoff Building of the UNLP. You can reserve your spot by click here.
“Desamparados Bajo el Agua” premiered on April 2 at the Cine Select, in Pasaje Dardo Rocha, on the tenth anniversary of the tragic night.
Based on the testimonies of the flooded, relatives of the deceased, survivors and specialists, “Desamparados bajo el agua” tells and revives stories, images, sensations, knowledge, opinions and complaints in a narrative that starts from the present and continues until the day of the tragedy. During that terrifying night, entire families fought to save themselves and others in the face of the vertiginous rise of the water, and those stories are the ones that are revived through first-person interviews. The documentary goes through a painful journey through current experiences, learning, fears and concerns, and opens the doors to an urgent social call to raise awareness and think about the necessary strategies to avoid another possible urban catastrophe.
“We try to emphasize that it is a State policy, mainly because it should be an issue that goes through the three levels (municipal, provincial and national), and that also went through the different efforts: it is not a matter of the previous government , of the current one or of the one to come; the same interviewees tell you ‘there is no crack here’. It is not a matter of a political party but of a state institution”, the director also remarks.
SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES ORGANIZED BY UNLP
Monday April 10, two shifts: at 11 a.m. and at 3:00 p.m. – Tours through the wetland: Memories and learning of the humid earth. The territory as a teacher. Headquarters of the Secretariat of Social Policies (Av. del Petróleo Argentino 1050, Villa Argüello, Berisso). For more information and registration: Instagram: @practicasintegralesunlp
Monday April 102:00 p.m., UNLP Graduate Building (Calle 48 e/ 6 y 7) – Screening of the Documentary: “Desamparados bajo el agua”, directed by: Uriel Fernández and produced by 0221.com.ar.
Thursday April 13, 2 p.m. – Lecture series: “A decade of the flooding of La Plata: causes, consequences and challenges”:
Friday, April 14, 6:00 p.m., Aula Magna of the Faculty of Social Work – “Rethinking the floods 10 years after April 2: reflections from research, management and collective action”, by Isabel López and Luciano Pugliese, coordinated by Agustín Cleve . Organized by the Research Methodology and Knowledge Production Chair, of the Community Risk Management Technique of the Faculty of Social Work.
From Monday, April 17 to Friday, May 19 – Cycle of Neighborhood Workshops: What do we know about the floods in La Plata? How do we prepare?
Pedacito de Pan dining room, at 90 between 1 and 2, Villa Elvira
Pan y Vida dining room, at 526 and 139 bis, San Carlos
El Charquito dining room, at 162 and 52, El Retiro
Space for the Recycling Cooperative, at 4 and 506, Ringuelet
Organized by the Team of the Center for Urban and Territorial Research – FAU and the Social Council – UNLP.
Tuesday, April 18, 2:30 p.m.. – Lecture series: “A decade of the flooding of La Plata: causes, consequences and challenges”:
Organized by the Secretary of Environment and Conservation of Natural Resources of the UNLP.