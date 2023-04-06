Added a “Underwater Homeless” special feature: how to get entry

The documentary “Underwater Stranded” added a new feature for next week. It will be within the framework of an initiative launched by the UNLP.

The documentary film that produces 0221.com.ar next to Root Project it was a success so far. All the functions of April are sold out but those who have not obtained a ticket for any will have the possibility to see it since it was opened a new function.

The authorization of a new date is given within the framework of the talks and events offered by the National University of La Plata for the ten years of the city ​​flood.

The documentary will be screened on monday 10 April at 14 hours in classroom -203, located in the basement of the Sergio Karakachoff Building of the UNLP. You can reserve your spot by click here.

“Desamparados Bajo el Agua” premiered on April 2 at the Cine Select, in Pasaje Dardo Rocha, on the tenth anniversary of the tragic night.

Based on the testimonies of the flooded, relatives of the deceased, survivors and specialists, “Desamparados bajo el agua” tells and revives stories, images, sensations, knowledge, opinions and complaints in a narrative that starts from the present and continues until the day of the tragedy. During that terrifying night, entire families fought to save themselves and others in the face of the vertiginous rise of the water, and those stories are the ones that are revived through first-person interviews. The documentary goes through a painful journey through current experiences, learning, fears and concerns, and opens the doors to an urgent social call to raise awareness and think about the necessary strategies to avoid another possible urban catastrophe.

“It is a film that tries to reflect the stories that were lived after the flood, going through its different dimensions: people’s life trajectories, how it affected their lives and how they survived it. And the question of what is currently happening in the city regarding possible new floods,” says Alejandra Espondaone of the ideologues of the documentary directed by Uriel Fernandez. They began working together in November of last year and with a large team behind it made up of scriptwriters, artistic producers, art directors, photography directors, editors, editors, designers, animators, sound engineers, journalists and a band of thirteen musicians, among other collaborators. .

“La Plata is located in a floodplain and that is why all the decisions that were made at the time of the foundation had to do with building a city behind nature. Intubating the streams and putting ourselves above is a structural situation that is very difficult to modify later”, reflects the Graduate, Magister and PhD in Social Anthropology. “Is all this remembered in our city? Why not? Are we prepared in the event of a new flood? Whose responsibility is it for society to know how to react to a new event?” Esponda wonders. . That is the axis that runs through all this audiovisual production.

“We try to emphasize that it is a State policy, mainly because it should be an issue that goes through the three levels (municipal, provincial and national), and that also went through the different efforts: it is not a matter of the previous government , of the current one or of the one to come; the same interviewees tell you ‘there is no crack here’. It is not a matter of a political party but of a state institution”, the director also remarks.

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES ORGANIZED BY UNLP

Monday April 10, two shifts: at 11 a.m. and at 3:00 p.m. – Tours through the wetland: Memories and learning of the humid earth. The territory as a teacher. Headquarters of the Secretariat of Social Policies (Av. del Petróleo Argentino 1050, Villa Argüello, Berisso). For more information and registration: Instagram: @practicasintegralesunlp

Monday April 102:00 p.m., UNLP Graduate Building (Calle 48 e/ 6 y 7) – Screening of the Documentary: “Desamparados bajo el agua”, directed by: Uriel Fernández and produced by 0221.com.ar.

Thursday April 13, 2 p.m. – Lecture series: “A decade of the flooding of La Plata: causes, consequences and challenges”:

Friday, April 14, 6:00 p.m., Aula Magna of the Faculty of Social Work – “Rethinking the floods 10 years after April 2: reflections from research, management and collective action”, by Isabel López and Luciano Pugliese, coordinated by Agustín Cleve . Organized by the Research Methodology and Knowledge Production Chair, of the Community Risk Management Technique of the Faculty of Social Work.

From Monday, April 17 to Friday, May 19 – Cycle of Neighborhood Workshops: What do we know about the floods in La Plata? How do we prepare?

Pedacito de Pan dining room, at 90 between 1 and 2, Villa Elvira

Pan y Vida dining room, at 526 and 139 bis, San Carlos

El Charquito dining room, at 162 and 52, El Retiro

Space for the Recycling Cooperative, at 4 and 506, Ringuelet

Organized by the Team of the Center for Urban and Territorial Research – FAU and the Social Council – UNLP.

Tuesday, April 18, 2:30 p.m.. – Lecture series: “A decade of the flooding of La Plata: causes, consequences and challenges”:

Organized by the Secretary of Environment and Conservation of Natural Resources of the UNLP.