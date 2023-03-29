Addio Lenovo Legion, the company abandons the range of smartphones for gaming | mobile labs

Contrasted with the ROG range from Asus, although in the PC field with a smartphone, we have not last seen the Legion series from Lenovo in commerce. It’s been a while since I turned around, but I said that the Chinese business had the intention of abandoning its own range of smartphones for gaming. In the course of this week, a Lenovo representative has published a comment on its social merits to the future of this range of products, confirming the intention of the company to fully support the production of this genera of devices.

Android Authority Contacted Lenovo for a comment on the merits of the vice. A company spokesperson has successively confirmed to the blog that the company has effectively concluded its research and security activities inherent to this range of devices. Say this, I told him from the Lenovo spokesperson:

“Lenovo is abandoning its Legion smartphone based on Android in the area of ​​a large business transformation and consolidation of the gaming portfolio. In quality of leader in the devices and in the solutions for the game, Lenovo if impegna to far progress the category of video games in all and shape and concentrate if its sector in which it can contribute the highest value to the world community of video games“.

The response from the Lenovo spokesperson qui reported that the company’s intention to dedicate itself to the devices that it possesses will progress the company’s business in the same way as gaming. Ad oggi Lenovo offers a vast range of products dedicated to gaming your PC and is among the main companies in its market, it is enough to think of the range of ThinkPad laptops famous in all the world for their technical characteristics, reliability in time and performance.

how long it stops, the future of the telephones of the game is not very pink. Prima di Lenovo as well as Xiaomi has contracted any problem in the gaming field, licensing centinaia of lavoratori that if they used the Black Shark line. That I think that obviously the devices dedicated to gaming do not have a fascia di utenza sufficient to invite the business to invest. Not all the same, the ROG Phone range from Asus continues to evolve and attack its market share.

I cordiamo in merito a tuto ciò che, on April 13, Asus will launch in commerce the new ROG Phone 7.