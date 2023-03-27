Adele extends her residency in Las Vegas for 34 new dates

The singer, who has been performing since November 2022 at the Colosseum at the Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas, has announced that she will extend her residency until November 2023.

Adele decided to stay a little longer in Las Vegas. While giving what was to be her last concert at the Colosseum at the Caesars Palace hotel this Saturday, the singer announced in full show that she would add 34 new ones to her American residence.

His show will be put on hiatus for the next three months, but the interpreter of Easy on me will return to the stage on June 16 for nearly five months of concerts and a closing show scheduled for November 4, 2023. Tickets will be goes on sale April 5.

Eventful residence

After six years of waiting, Adele released a new album in November 2021 30a reference to the age she was when she started writing it, when her life was all torment, between divorce and a sudden halt to her career.

To accompany this disc, the singer had then announced a residence at the Colosseum of the Caesars Palace hotel in early 2022. But in January, on the eve of the first concert planned in Las Vegas, she was forced to postpone this residence indefinitely.

In tears, Adele had explained in a video that the show was “not ready”, in particular because of delays in delivery times and Covid cases which were multiplying in her team. As a result, his 32 concerts had been rescheduled from November 18 to March 25, 2023.