Adidas launches the best shoes for running at night: the 4DFWD

The night (or dawn) has become the favorite moment of many runners, by the freshness of the weather, or because the demands of day-to-day require it. Adidas launched special shoes for this, las 4DFWD, available from this week in your online store.

The key is that you use reflective material to illuminate, so anyone can see you in low light, preventing your presence. Combine the colors cloud white with metallic silver and light gray to favor the circumstance.

Adidas 4DFWD Running shoes

Las Adidas 4DFWD They are made in its upper part of Primeknit textile, with textile lining. It uses a minimum of 50% recycled content, so they are eco-friendly.

In addition, the Primeknit upper wraps the foot “with a supportive fit that improves movement,” according to explains Adidas on its website.

It favors the runners its lightness, weighing just 354 grams (size 9).

Energy on impact: more details on the Adidas 4DFWD running shoes

On the other handthe drop of its midsole is 11 millimeters, with a 32-millimeter heel and a 21-millimeter forefoot. It uses a Continental rubber sole to prevent the state of the surface, helping the runner to have greater traction.

Describes Adidas on its website: “These running shoes They are designed to keep you moving forward, Either you’re new to this or you’ve finished so many races you’ve lost count.”

Its technology includes a 3D-printed 4D midsole lattice design, which compresses with each step, “reducing braking forces and transforming impact energy into forward motion.”

“The result? Smooth transitions and a unique sliding experience.”

Las Adidas 4DFWD have a cost of 200 dollars, and can be purchased at the official portal of the company of the three stripes as in select retailers.