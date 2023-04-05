Adidas Originals launches campaign and this announces the line

Adidas is according to Brand Financeone of the most valuable brands in the apparel market.

The design concept of Adidas Originals it is based on creative resources that exalt the influence of the brand in fashion design.

The various categories into which sports brands are divided has led to brand competition such as Nike inaugurate your concept Style.

Adidas Originals has a new campaign and the brand enters fully to recognize, hand in hand with recently consolidated artists, the consumer whose demand for urban fashion is growing, to promote its garments that stand out in design and most importantly, that give the brand the opportunity to go out of the competitive sports segment, to enter this fashion of urban impact.

There is no doubt that with these references a very interesting segment of consumption has been consolidated and an opportunity to understand how valuable it is to be able to communicate hand in hand with lines that do not give up, on the contrary, they establish benchmarks for how to communicate.

Adidas Originals launches campaign

Adidas Originals is one of the most recognized Adidas lines in the world of fashion, with cases as relevant as Madonna’s dress, who decades after wearing it, her son wore it, giving the brand a unique promotion through personalities with high influence.

Madonna and son David out last night. David wearing her 1993 Gucci Adidas dress. pic.twitter.com/l8SsxkjHZQ — Madonna Scrapbook (@m_scrapbook) May 29, 2022

As part of this campaign that follows the premise of celebrating the world of creativity, the piece is named “Club Originals”with a series of creatives recently recruited by the brand such as Ashnikkoan artist with a job based in London, while other personalities such as the artist BUCKS or DJ Jyoty have given something to talk about in this advertising piece.

Within this curious campaign we see an important execution of ideas on how to sell apparel, one of the most competitive segments and that demonstrates the value in design.

As Adidas Originalswhich has spread to a segment of urban clothing, not only sportswear, but also a commitment to casual garments, we have already seen firms such as Nike inaugurate concepts in South Korea such as Nike Stylea store model with which he entered the urban clothing segment, which has become a must-see meeting point for various luxury brands such as Louis Vuittonwho widely exploited this concept at the hands of Virgil Abhol.

This has motivated brands like Nike open stores in South Korea with the concept of Nike Stylewhich has been one of the most important bets in apparel with which this sports brand has diversified and which has earned it to inaugurate as Adidas did with its campaign, styles and products around lifestyles that have become highly regarded segments. demanded by the consumer, so much so that even brands such as Amazon They have announced that they will venture into their own store to bring their fashion concept to a physical point of sale, which has become a space to rethink consumption as it is understood today.

