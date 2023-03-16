Administrative Court: Citizen is entitled to identity card without fingerprints

The obligation that has been in force in Germany since August 2021, according to which German citizens must have their left and right index fingers taken with a scanner when applying for a new ID card, continues to occupy the judiciary. The Administrative Court of Hamburg has now decided with an interim order (Az.: 20 E 377/23) that the competent authority of the Hanseatic city must issue such a sovereign document to an applicant without the fingerprints stored on the radio chip together with the biometric facial image. The card should initially be valid for a limited period of one year until the legal situation has been clarified by the highest court.

That now published decision of February 22 According to the Hamburg judges in the summary proceedings have “considerable” doubts about the legality of the EU regulation, which prescribes the storage obligation for all member states. They consider a decision urgent to avoid the applicant “suffering serious and irreparable harm”.

Without the issuance of an interim order and the granting of provisional legal protection, the latter would be forced to give his fingerprints when applying for a new identity card. For him, this would mean “a considerable disadvantage, since this is particularly protected data”. The competent authority can still appeal against the decision.

Dispute over digital courage lawsuit 2021

In Germany, people over the age of 16 must have an identity card or passport. Otherwise there is a risk of fines of up to 5000 euros. The background to the Hamburg dispute is a lawsuit by the civil rights organization Digitalcourage in December 2021 against the local requirement for fingerprinting and the EU law on which it is based before the Administrative Court in Wiesbaden. At the beginning of 2022, this also expressed considerable doubts about the legality of the provision.

The judges there consider them incompatible with Articles 7 and 8 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights on the protection of privacy. They submitted the case to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), which heard about it for the first time on Tuesday negotiated in large numbers.

Judge’s concerns about the deletion period and data exchange

The judges at the ECJ also frequently asked critical questions. Above all, they rubbed shoulders with the period allowed in the regulation between the collection of the fingerprint data in the authorities and the prescribed deletion. This means that the sensitive biometric features may be stored in the offices for up to 90 days.

The ordinance also stipulates that the data can, in principle, also be used for purposes other than issuing ID cards. One of the Luxembourg judges complained that the European legislators had de facto created a new security gap with the aim of increasing the security of ID cards. According to Julia Witte from Digitalcourage, the interest in the process is high: “We get an incredible number of inquiries from people.” They rejected the storage obligation and did not want to give their fingerprints.



