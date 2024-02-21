Adriana Torrebejano’s personal life: from her friendship with Puyol to her business to dealing with the consequences of everyday life

Adriana Torrebejano’s face has been, since she began to take her first steps as an actress when she had not yet reached adolescence, one of the most recognized by the Spanish public. The actress, 32, is in a great professional moment after having appeared in the popular Netflix series Alpha Males and he is just a few days away from releasing his third project on the big screen: Politically Incorrect, which will be released next February 23.

As part of the promotion of this latest film, the actress will visit La Resistencia this Wednesday. There she will submit to the classic humor of David Broncano, a character with whom she has had a great friendship for years. in the same way as with his partner, his partner in Tierra de lobos Silvia Alonso. His closest circle of friends is completed with the comedian Eva Soriano and her partner, the musician Vctor García Cid.

Adriana and Vctor began their romance, according to reports, back in 2019. At least, the first publications together date from that year. Because, although Torrebejano tried to keep the relationship a secret, maintaining the occult line with respect to his private life.It didn’t take long for images to appear enjoying plans together, kissing or hugging in the middle of the street.

Before being with the artist, Adriana had a romantic relationship that lasted two years with the actor Javier Mora, sixteen years older than her. The two met in the play Sexual Perversions in Chicago and from there love arose. Although, At that time, there was speculation based on two crossed tweets and a photograph about a possible romance with the former FC Barcelona captain Carles Puyol when they were nothing more than friends.

In addition to her career as an actress, Torrebejano set up a dentistry, physiotherapy and personal training clinic to treat the consequences of everyday life in a personalized way. In an interview in Vanity Fair she said that she did it so as not to have to depend on interpretation, because you never know what is going to happen. We have a business that is going great. (…) I like being able to help. Dividing my happiness between two sectors seems important to me for the sake of my mental health.