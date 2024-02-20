Adult film actress Kagney Linn Karter found dead

One more young woman has just joined the list of porn actresses found dead in recent times. In this case it has been Kagney Linn Karterwho was found by the Parma Police already deceased in her home in Cuyahoga County, Ohio (United States).

With only 36 years old, the main hypothesis of The authorities regarding the death of the adult film actress point towards suicidesince the woman was going through depression and had suffered mental health problems.

It was the young woman’s own friends who gave the clues to the agents, confirming that she had not been in a good mood lately and that the last time they had seen her was on the 7th of this month. Her body was found last Thursday.

Although her beginnings were directed towards another discipline, since she began as an exotic dancer in Missouri, when She went to live in California to try her luck as a singer and actress, that’s when her opportunity in adult cinema came.at the beginning of this century.

An industry where She was highly recognized and even received different awards until she finally decided to retire in 2019. to focus again on the dance, specifically on the pole dance.

In fact, the owners of the place where this activity was carried out, and also friends of the actress, are the ones who They are now collecting donations through the GoFundMe platform to pay for funeral expenses. after Karter’s death.