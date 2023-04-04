Adult training and training technologies

In all businesses, and particularly in companies that operate under the franchise format, it is not only about teaching and forcing the collaborator to do things, it is about things, that is, processes being done on time and manner and as specified in the manual, always with the same quality standards. This is why the design of training programs and the transmission of knowledge are a core aspect for the success of any brand. With careful design and implementation, remote training provides an effective solution for organizations that need to adapt to entirely new ways of working. My sensei Marcelo Schijman from Argentina said that: Whoever finds it expensive to invest in the training of his staff, it is because he does not know what a client lost due to ignorance will cost him. As we know, it costs 5 times more to get a new customer than to keep it.

In the transmission of any know-how -simple or complex- the mapping and documentation of processes in manuals are one of the best tools to operate based on standards, however, by themselves, they are not enough since they depend on the use and interpretation of the reader, they do not measure the acquisition and mastery of knowledge and in most cases they do not motivate learning (because it is not their function to do so). Therefore, a successful transmission of knowledge depends mainly on the training methods and tools used. All companies should carefully plan their training programs, both initial and continuous, this being a constant task. This planning must consider objectives, times, spaces, trainers, materials and tools to be used, and of course costs. Some of the benefits of developing training tools are: Good relations between collaborators and employers are favored; facilitate control and supervision; they allow a measurement of the acquired knowledge; represent economic savings, among others.

But adult education is another game entirely, requiring us to put the 600-page manuals on the shelf and get to work developing new andragogy-based know-how transmission programs. Andragogy is called the discipline focused on the education of adults. It is a series of techniques that are oriented to the teaching and learning process of individuals who are already in adulthood. UNESCO proposes the concept of Andragogy as a neologism to designate the science of the formation of men, replacing the classic word Pedagogy.

Who are we going to train? We need to diagnose our student and answer questions such as what is their level of preparation in relation to the topic? what generation is it? What is your educational and socioeconomic level? What motivation would you have to attend the courses? Training a centennial from a cafeteria is not the same as training an older lady who serves us at Sanborns. Depending on the profile of the person to be trained, technology becomes an excellent ally, generating tangible and measurable benefits.

Current technology provides us with multiple tools that facilitate the task of transmitting knowledge. A practical, innovative and economical solution are educational learning platforms that provide a digital information base that allows keeping know-how organized in different formats (texts, videos, photos, presentations, etc.), with predefined and consecutive routes, specific knowledge verification activities, and that facilitate both users (trainees and trainers) to carry out the administration of learning in a timely manner. In addition, they include communication channels between instructors and the student community. Keeping information up to date is much easier when it is digital and shared. They are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and can be accessed practically with any device that has an internet connection (cell phones, tablets, computers, consoles, etc.).

Fernando Laski, president of Melflix, in an interview on the program La Fórmula del Líder mentions that distance training must be adjusted to the new generations and to the new ways of training people. Use short and fun courses, use products (short videos, cases to solve and interactive materials and even games) that make sense to people, do not make them learn things that will not help them to be better people or to improve their performance. his work better, he mentions.

Educational platforms are increasingly used for training and education. They can work for distance learning, self-directed, or as a complement to face-to-face sessions. Today, practically all universities use these platforms as the basis of teaching.

In the case of multi-unit franchises operating in a large geographical area, they are already using educational platforms adapted to their needs, which allow them to:

1. Make a first induction. There are even brands that allow access to a first stage of general information, prior to contracting, and that supports the selection process.

2. Provide initial training.

3. Provide ongoing training.

4. Reinforce knowledge.

5. Introduce new processes, technologies, products, services, etc.

6. Update information in your manuals.

7. Generate a certification of your brand, with the gradual acquisition of knowledge.

8. Share documents and materials of interest to the brand.

9. Offer complementary courses or training.

Examples of companies that are already using this type of tool are a tequila company, which offers a line of its products through commercial representatives. From the first contact with the interested parties, it generates access to its platform, where they begin to learn about tequila, its production, and the company. Once accepted as representatives, they continue their process within the platform, and finish training to become tequila masters and event advisors, certified by the brand. In addition, sales, management, leadership and other topics are available on the platform.

Another service franchise with 50 units in different cities in Mexico trains its counter employees in customer service and handling perfumes in a training plan given weekly via zoom, thus achieving a level of service that is recognized by the client.

In both cases we can achieve compliance with the clause of the franchise agreement where it limits the franchisee to staff working in their units who have not complied with the training program 100% and who have received their certificate from the franchisor. Many franchises have a clause similar to this in their contracts, but they do not provide the tools for it to be fulfilled in the reality of a day-to-day operation where staff turnover is very high.

Before selecting a training tool, it is important to answer the following questions: What are the objectives of the training? what results are expected? Who are the trained? How much time will be spent on training? Are physical spaces required? which is it? What support material is the most appropriate for each stage? How can we be creative in designing the learning process to motivate students to follow through? What incentives can we generate? What budget do you have? how can it be optimized? What benefits will be received? Who will be responsible for monitoring the training process? How can the acquisition of knowledge be measured? What actions will be taken in the absence of follow-up or verification of knowledge acquisition of the trainee?

The more elements we consider and support ourselves with capable and experienced people, we will achieve better training methods, which will translate into a better operation of our companies and, therefore, higher profits. If we want to be a differentiated and innovative company, we must start with internal processes. Our collaborators will transmit to the clients the experience that they live as part of the brand. After all, knowledge is the main generator of wealth.

Let’s not forget that in this process the facilitators -not teachers or professors- are a key element in this process. The recommendation is that you consider people trained in pedagogy and with experience in training for adults, that we teach them the procedure for making pizza and leave aside our best pizza chef who has neither the desire nor the preparation to convey what we want them to transmit; both people have different skills for different jobs. Preparing our facilitators to manage hybrid groups should be a priority, but we will talk about this in a future column.

Intelligence consists not only of knowledge, but also of the ability to apply knowledge in practice.

Aristotle. Greek philosopher.

