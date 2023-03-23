Advertising Agency Guide: The Place to Showcase Your Marketing Company

Today, there are many means to position your company in the marketing industry throughout Mexico. One of these is the 2023 Advertising Agencies Guide, where brands can promote an agency and reach all Merca2.0 magazine subscribers for free.

The advertising industry is one of the most important in the world, where a study carried out by eMarketer highlights that this industry generates millions of dollars, and around 516 billion dollars are spent annually on advertising in the media. .

Likewise, data from Zenith show that North America is the main focus of investment in the sector, where the United States alone is the largest advertising market in the world, with spending that exceeded 240 billion dollars.

Those who participate?

Merca2.0 magazine launches for the month of April 2023 the advertising agency providers guide.

The objective is to make the best advertising agencies known so that directors of important companies and brands can contact you.

Likewise, in this directory you can place your contact information and for greater visualization there is an option to place your logo or even an advertising page.

The guide will reach all subscribers of the Merca2.0 magazine for free, so all those who register will be able to reach more than 11,500 subscribers along with the March issue.

As part of this promotion, companies can highlight their registration by placing their company or agency logo. As well as a full page ad.

Do you want your agency to appear in this directory? Sign up at no cost.

If you want to know more, write to [email protected]