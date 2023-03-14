Advertising barriers for unhealthy food: foodwatch criticizes disinformation campaigns by lobby groups, FDP and CDU

foodwatch eV

The consumer organization foodwatch has accused lobby groups in the food and advertising industries as well as politicians from the FDP and CDU of wanting to prevent the planned restrictions on advertising unhealthy food to children with misleading statements. Opponents of the bill misled the public by saying, among other things, that advertising restrictions are not a useful measure to combat obesity in children. In fact, however, it has long been scientifically proven that advertising for unhealthy foods has a negative impact on children’s eating habits, according to foodwatch. All specialist organisations, including the World Health Organization, medical societies, consumer associations and child protection organizations are therefore calling for advertising restrictions as a central component of combating malnutrition and obesity.

“Lobby associations, but also politicians from the CDU and FDP, apparently put economic interests above the well-being of our children. With misleading statements, opponents of the advertising ban sow doubts about scientific facts – just so that the junk food industry can continue to make juicy profits at the expense of children’s health “explained Luise Molling from foodwatch.

Federal Food Minister Cem Özdemir recently presented the cornerstones of a law intended to restrict advertising of unhealthy foods to children. For example, influencers on social media should only be allowed to advertise food that meets the nutritional criteria of the World Health Organization (WHO). Junk food advertising is to be banned on TV, radio and streaming services between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. during the day. Representatives from politics and business are up in arms against the plans with dubious arguments.

These are the seven most absurd arguments against advertising barriers:

The influence of advertising barriers on nutritional behavior and obesity in children has not been proven. The fact is: Food advertising has been shown to influence children’s eating habits and purchasing preferences. International data shows that in countries with binding advertising bans, junk food sales fell by almost nine percent between 2002 and 2016. In countries without such regulations, it has risen by almost 14 percent over the same period. The fact that there are still no reliable studies on the effect of advertising on obesity reduction is simply due to the fact that comprehensive advertising restrictions have not been in force in other countries for long and representative data on weight development in children is only rarely collected. However, it is scientifically proven that junk food advertising leads to more junk food consumption among children. Funding for media and sport is under threat from advertising barriers. The fact is: Neither sports nor media funding depends solely on the advertising of fat and sugar bombs. An evaluation by the WHO shows that around a third of the food on the market should continue to be advertised without restrictions – just like all other products such as personal care, toys, furniture or insurance. Promoting physical activity is the better approach to combat obesity. The fact is: The one-sided focus on the topic of promoting physical activity is a diversionary maneuver by the food industry. You can do one without neglecting the other. The World Health Organization names both advertising restrictions and fiscal measures such as a soda tax and measures to increase physical activity as key approaches to combating the obesity epidemic. It is the parents’ responsibility to ensure that their children have a healthy diet. The fact is: It goes without saying that it is the parents’ responsibility to ensure that their children have a healthy diet. But why should parents have to keep fighting an advertising industry worth billions that uses perfidious marketing tricks to lure their children with junk food on all channels? The right to physical integrity is a fundamental right. Therefore, the health of children should be protected from harmful influences by regulation, just as was done with the ban on alcohol and tobacco advertising. In particular, the state must not abandon children whose parents’ home does not guarantee a healthy diet. The proportion of children among the television viewers in the evening prime time is very small. The fact is: According to data from AGF Videoforschung, children watch television in the evenings in particular. One in three of the programs most watched by children is not a children’s program, but a sports or entertainment format broadcast in the evening. A study by the University of Hamburg has shown that children who use TV watch an average of five commercials for unhealthy food during prime time in the evening. Advertising bans are paternalism. The fact is: It’s not about banning certain foods, but about protecting children from harmful marketing – similar to the ban on tobacco and alcohol advertising. No child becomes more empowered or enlightened just because they are bombarded with junk food ads. The WHO nutrient profile is unworkable and wrongly excludes certain products from advertising. The fact is: The WHO nutrient profile is internationally recognized and was developed explicitly for the regulation of children’s marketing. Other countries like Spain, Austria and Portugal are already using it. An evaluation by the WHO has shown that, based on the recently updated WHO model, 27 percent of the food should continue to be advertised to children – such as Kellogg’s cornflakes, unsalted rice cakes, trail mix or all unsweetened teas and soft drinks. One can argue about individual limits, but that is not an argument against the model as such. Incidentally, the Federal Ministry of Food is planning national adjustments to the WHO profile. Advertising for full-fat milk and 100% juices should continue to be allowed.

Children eat about twice as much sweets but only half as much fruit and vegetables as recommended. Around 15 percent of children and adolescents are currently overweight and six percent are even severely overweight (adiposity). They are at risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, joint problems, high blood pressure and heart disease later in life. According to OECD data, every seventh death in Germany is due to an unhealthy diet.

