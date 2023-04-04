Aegon’s Conquest could be the next big Game of Thrones series at HBO

After the success of House of the Dragon, it’s perhaps unsurprising that HBO is exploring the possibility of more Game of Thrones-related projects, and according to Variety could the next TV series based on GEorge RR Margin’s world be one about Aegon’s Conquest. In other words, a retelling of how the Targaryen family established itself in Westeros.

According to sources, the project is still in the very early stages with neither a screenwriter nor an actor associated with it. The same person (who remains anonymous) also claims that there is internal talk of a feature film on the same theme, which should also be connected to the aforementioned TV series. HBO has so far chosen not to comment on the statement.

Had you watched a series about Aegon and his conquests?