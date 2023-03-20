Afore Coppel: What are the benefits it offers?

Coppel is one of the largest and most recognized department stores in Mexico; however, it also provides banking and Afore services. Here we tell you what are the benefits that offers Afore Coppel.

The first thing you should know is that the meaning of Afore is Retirement Fund Administrator, they are financial institutions that are in charge of managing the funds for the retirement of workers.

What benefits does Afore Coppel offer?

There are several institutions that are in charge of managing the workers’ resources. If in your case you are thinking of changing your Afore or registering for the first time, these are the benefits that Coppel offers.

Offer personal advice.

Your resources are managed by investment experts.

Coppel has several stores, it has more than 3,000 customer service modules located in more than 1,500 stores throughout the country.

Beneficiaries have full transparency in the administration of their resources, since they can check their balance at any time, both in their customer service modules and on their website, and three statements are sent a year.

Likewise, according to Consar, Coppel has a net return of 5.75 percent, according to the initial basic Siefore for people born after 1995. In other Siefores, such as that of people born between 1985 and 1989, the return is greater than the aforementioned, since it is 6.11 percent.

All Mexican workers must choose an Afore, where the contributions deposited by employers, the government and the worker will accumulate. Contributions are calculated taking as a reference your contribution base salary.

The Afores invest in financial markets, subject to an investment regime designed by the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar) to reduce risk and maintain diversified portfolios.

