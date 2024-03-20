African-American support for Joe Biden plummets

MIAMI – The traditional support of African Americans for Democrats seems to turn again to what happened in 2016 when President Donald J. Trump’s electoral victory included a significant percentage of the vote from that sector of the population and the support of black leaders in shadow states. blue.

He discontent of the majority of Americans has resonated with black voters in the United States and the numbers speak for themselves, in addition to the problematic perception among blacks that the Biden government has done practically nothing for the black community in the United States, much less fulfill its 2020 promises.

Support for Biden among black adults has fallen sharply since the beginning of his presidency and the campaign of former President Donald Trump believes that he can take away some traditionally Democratic sectors in that region in the November elections.

Black support for Biden plummets

Biden received 91% support among blacks in the 2020 electionsaccording to AP VoteCast, an exhaustive survey of the electorate.

However, that approval rating among African Americans has plummeted in the two years leading up to the November presidential election.

The most recent poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicates just 58% of support for Biden and his policies. Other polls among that sector they give figures below 50%which means a dizzying and substantial decrease compared to 2020.

That is, almost half of black Americans have stopped believing in Biden’s promises and disapprove of his work in the White House.

That year, presidential candidate Trump also courted African-American suffrage at different campaign events, visits to African-American residential areas, and increased participation by many black leaders on his way to the White House.

That strategy resulted in an increase in the black vote for the Republican candidate, who in one of his speeches in Michigan told them: “You live in poverty, you don’t have jobs, 58% of young African Americans are unemployed. What do you have to lose? ?, Trump asked them during a meeting in the city of Dimondale, Michigan.

The Michigan fiasco

Now, in that same state, Biden faces opposition from some black leaders and dissatisfaction from others, in addition to rejection by Muslims for supporting Israel, despite the fact that in recent weeks advisors have apparently suggested that he soften its stance and lean towards the Palestinians, which has been proven in recent statements by the White House on the armed conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

Last week Biden went to Michigan to again seek the same support he had in 2020, but this time it was totally different.

African-American leaders say they are offended because the current occupant of the White House did not meet with more black leaders in Saginaw, the city northwest of Detroit that has become a political indicator of Michigan and where 46% of the population is black.

Organizers familiar with the trip said one of the originally planned locations was a church. The idea was to find a place where union workers, black community leaders, college students and other supporters could come out after the event to knock on doors to drum up support for Biden.

In the end, Biden was only in the front yard of the homes of two local leaders, both white, and met with a Black family on a golf course.

Hurley Coleman Jr., a prominent Saginaw pastor and strong Biden supporter whose son and grandson met Biden on the golf course, called the trip “a missed opportunity” to reach out to the community in a “real, and not what we saw.”

“I can’t escape the reality that what was initially anticipated never happened,” said Coleman Jr. “And what was initially anticipated has to happen. And sooner rather than later.”

The cost of a failed strategy

Biden has dedicated his three years in office to foreign policy and big business seeking support for partisan projects on the left and the extreme left. In this way, from the beginning he stopped listening to the true demands of Americans and especially of the poor classes, who have been financially exhausted by the inflation sustained for three years created by his administration.

With their climate change policies and so-called “clean” energy, Biden’s advisers have focused on the technology and power sectors, far removed from poor African-American areas.

The discontent could cost the Biden campaign dearly, at a time when many allies are already alarmed by the anger of Michigan’s sizable Arab-American community over the president’s support for Israel.

State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh, who lives in Saginaw, said black and religious leaders “felt it was a missed opportunity for a two-way dialogue.”

Pugh, a Democrat who is running for the House of Representatives in the Saginaw district, added that it was “an affront to the black community” especially given that Biden “was coming to Saginaw and it seemed like his purpose was to meet with African-American communities.”

