After 2 years, La Plata and the region recorded a full month without crimes

During the entire month of March, no crimes were recorded in Greater La Plata, the region made up of La Plata, Berisso and Ensenada. The last time something similar happened was in 2021, when the movement of people was still reduced due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Security indicated to 0221.com.ar that this situation had to do with several factors, highlighting among others work in the territory to reduce violence and the increase in apprehensions. “The answer is also in the levels of police imprisonment and the commitment to the problem with minors on the part of all the actors involved,” they indicated.

According to official data, So far this 2023, seven intentional homicides have been reported (six in La Plata and one in Berisso). In the same period of 2022 the figure climbed to nine. All this on a total of 1,100,000 inhabitants. “This counts femicides, homicides in a fight or on the occasion of robbery, among others”the authorities explained.

In addition, in 2022, 43 homicides were registered throughout the region: 38 in La Plata, four in Berisso and one in Ensenada.

Finally, it is worth noting that of the total number of crimes that occurred this yeartwo have not yet been clarified by the researchers.