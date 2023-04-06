After 8 years, 5 Seconds of Summer return to Portugal in September

An the end of 8 years since their debut in Portugal, the Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer is back to ‘Portuguese lands’ on the 23rd of September, taking the stage of Sagres Campo Pequeno, in Lisbon, in a concert they play part of its 2023 World Tour. Tickets will be available on April 14th, at 10:00 am, at the usual places. There is, however, an exclusive pre-sale.

All subscribers of the Everything Is New newsletter will have access to the pre-sale of the show, on April 13th, at 10:00 am. The promoter clarifies that “those who are registered will receive an email on April 12 with instructions on how to proceed to access the pre-sale”.

Ticket prices vary between 29 and 42 euros. In turn, the VIP packages range from 125 to 167 euros.

The doors will open at 19:00, while the show will start at 20:00.

Also on April 14, the quartet comprising Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass), and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums) will release their live album ‘The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall’ in digital format, which will hit stores on July 14th.

“This show included reimagined versions of the band’s 11-year back catalogue, unreleased songs from the critically acclaimed fifth studio album, 5SOS5, accompanied by a 12-piece string orchestra and a 12-piece gospel choir,” describes the promoter, in communicated.

For Ashton Irwin, ‘The Feeling of Falling Upwards’ represents “simply the description of the feeling we live together, the feeling of taking a leap of faith in something as fickle as music”, in addition to “sharing this experience together year after year , season after season”.

See below for ticket information.

Standing audience – €39

Bench A – 42€

Bench B – 40€

Bench C – €39

1st cabin – 39€

1st gallery – 39€

2nd Gallery – 29€

2nd cabin – 39€

2nd cabin – 29€ (reduced visibility)

Disabled mobility – 29€

VIP packages

Soundcheck Experience Standing Audience – 164€

Soundcheck Experience Bench – 167€

Upgrade Soundcheck Experience – 125€ (Note that this pack is just an upgrade, and it is necessary to have a show ticket to access the sound-check).

Get more information about VIP packages at everythingisnew.pt.

Only tickets purchased at official points of sale are valid, including Sagres Campo Pequeno, FNAC, El Corte Inglés, Worten, ABEP Agency and everythingisnew.pt. Do not buy tickets on secondary market sites.

