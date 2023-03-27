After a burglary: leave the escape car at the city tunnel

Previously unknown perpetrators broke into the Swisscom shop in Rorschach (CH) at around 3:28 a.m. on Monday night.

Their subsequent escape led the burglars across the border to Vorarlberg. They left their getaway vehicle, on which they had previously installed stolen number plates, after exiting the city tunnel in Bregenz. The occupants, there were at least four people, continued their escape on foot in the direction of Bregenz train station/lake facilities.