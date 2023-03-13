After a robbery at his house, Kami and El Moneda asked their followers for help.

Kami Franco, the Cordoba influencer who became famous on the Tik-Tok network with her boyfriend El Moneda, told in a video that they were victims of a robbery, where they lost all their savings.

“They got me chore. They all beat us up. I don’t know what we’re going to do, love. We had money saved from our land, from our daughter, from our family. I can’t believe it ”, she repeated, invaded by tears, Kami while she showed the rooms of her house that had been robbed.

Then they told on social networks that they suspect three people to whom they had entrusted personal information. “Our hearts are broken into a thousand pieces. I know that sooner or later everything comes to light. We are fine and we will get ahead with the money we have invested in clothes.”

According to Kami’s statements, the event happened on Saturday night, when the home was empty. Those who robbed him would be known to “go straight to the box,” he said during a live he performed.

Given the speculation that arose on the networks, the influencer said: “Our hearts are broken into a thousand pieces. I know that sooner or later everything comes to light,” she said in an Instagram story about a photo where you can see her daughter. “We are fine and we are not going to ask anyone for anything. We will only get ahead with the money we have invested in the clothes (they sell). Thank you all for your messages.”

However, hours later, he recorded another video where he added his CBU so that whoever could collaborate would do so. “We are destroyed. I leave everything in God’s hands. I don’t know how they could do this to us,” he exclaimed.

“It was all planned. I would write off all your stores, cheeky. With what it cost us. We didn’t even buy clothes to save for our land. Whenever I could help, I did it, and they pay for it that way,” he said, pointing to who he believes were the responsible for the theft.